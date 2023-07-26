Whistleblower at UAP hearing claims U.S. found ‘non-human’ remains

Once fodder for tin-hat wearing conspiracy theorists, extraterrestrials have begun to enter the mainstream and are having a moment in Congress.

Nowhere was that more evident than at a much-anticipated House hearing on Wednesday, during which a whistleblower testified that the U.S. government has recovered biological remains from the wreckage of aircraft of “non-human” origin.

David Grusch, a former military and intelligence officer who first went public with his allegations in June, described his evidence of a government cover-up and misinformation campaign to obfuscate the truth about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAP, the newfangled title for UFOs.

“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program,” Grusch told a subpanel of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

“We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing. … We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., reflecting a tone change in the halls of Congress in recent years as lawmakers have increasingly taken seriously the possibility of extraterrestrials in our airspace.