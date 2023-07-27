Alsobrooks sees kitchen table issues as strength in Senate bid

Angela Alsobrooks’ ability to make history as Maryland’s next senator may have won her some backing in Democratic circles, but she believes her experience as a county executive and her ability to show voters how her family is similar to theirs is how the race will be won.

“The Senate allows me to bring to bear the experience that I have, both as an executive and as a chief law enforcement officer, working on issues that are at the kitchen tables of everyday Maryland families,” Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County executive, said in an interview this week. “The issues and concerns that they have are literally the issues and concerns and decisions that are at my own kitchen table as a mother of a teenage daughter. I am also the daughter of two aging parents that I’m helping to care for.”

So far, she faces a House incumbent who has spent millions winning past elections and is ready to do it again, Rep. David Trone, as well as Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando and other Democratic candidates who have filed to run but have not reported raising any money. With former two-term Gov. Larry Hogan, the state’s highest-profile Republican, out of the race, the May Democratic primary may be the race’s more competitive election next year in a state President Joe Biden won by 33 percentage points.

State Delegate Jon Cardin, the nephew of retiring Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, said recently he would consider getting into the race if the current field grew. But he told Maryland Matters, “It seems as if the party wants to get behind Alsobrooks.”

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, a former House majority leader who Alsobrooks said was a “senior statesman” in the state, endorsed her campaign last month.