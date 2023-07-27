From green card to green pin: Rep. Juan Ciscomani sees ‘full-circle moments’ 

Juan Ciscomani remembers walking the halls of the Capitol as a summer intern in 2003. Now a congressman himself, he feels a connection with his late boss.

“If you think about it, Ed Pastor was the first Hispanic member of Congress from Arizona. I’m the first Mexican immigrant,” Ciscomani says.

After a fellowship with another Democratic member, Loretta Sanchez, he served as a senior adviser to a politician of his own party, Doug Ducey, then the Republican governor of Arizona.

Working for Democrats “challenged my own thinking and then really solidified where I stood politically,” Ciscomani says. And his time as a staffer still shapes his approach.

“I know all the work that gets done behind the scenes, so I have high appreciation for the team,” he says. “But I also have high expectations because I’ve done it all. I’ve had to miss Super Bowls. I’ve had to miss family time. I’ve had to miss kids’ activities at school. So when I talk to my team, I’m like, ‘Hey, I know what it’s like. And I also know it’s possible.’”