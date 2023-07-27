House panel backs away from Zuckerberg contempt vote

The House Judiciary Committee scrapped a Thursday meeting where they planned to consider whether to hold social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

The dispute with Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, centered on a February subpoena that required the company to provide information about its engagement with the executive branch and Meta’s “decisions and policies regarding content moderation.”

About two hours before Thursday’s committee meeting was set to begin, Chairman Jim Jordan said Meta had produced more documents only after the panel announced its intent to hold Zuckerberg in contempt.

“Based on Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate with the Committee’s investigation, the Committee has decided to hold contempt in abeyance. For now,” the Ohio Republican tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“To be clear, contempt is still on the table and WILL be used if Facebook fails to cooperate in FULL,” Jordan said.