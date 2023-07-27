The real reason Congress leaves Washington every August

It is no secret that Washington in general, and Capitol Hill in particular, is populated with a lot of conversationalists who enjoy nothing more than beginning a sentence with, “Well, actually …”

This story is for you.

The common assumption that Congress skips out of town for the shank end of summer because of the heat is wrong. For the past half-century, August recess has served as both a welcome deadline and a needed respite from legislative work for lawmakers, staffers and others who live and breathe by the congressional calendar. But the timing of the break has more to do with historical happenstance than heat and humidity.

As Congress sprints around to finish work — or at least postpone it — before the August break, it does so in 90-degree weather. That’s par for the course: July is D.C.’s hottest month on average.

And there are few cooler places to beat the summertime heat than the halls of Congress, where the incessantly blasted air conditioning can make dressing in anything less than a full suit uncomfortably chilly. That’s been the case since at least 1928, when the Carrier Corporation installed its “manufactured weather” system in the Capitol, decades before air conditioning became a common amenity.