Special counsel adds charges to Trump classified documents case

A grand jury indicted Donald Trump on additional charges Thursday tied to his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, including a new accusation that he and employees sought to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage.

The new charges, detailed in a superseding indictment, deepen the legal peril for the 77-year-old politician as speculation swirls around if Trump will be indicted by grand jury in Washington tied to his effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Trump faces an additional charge of unlawful retention of government documents as well as two additional counts of obstruction of justice based on “allegations the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage” at the club in 2022 to conceal it from the FBI and grand jury.

The superseding indictment added a third defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, a property manager at Mar-a-Lago who prosecutors say asked an IT employee to delete the footage days after Trump’s business organization was sent a grand jury subpoena for it.

De Oliveira pulled the IT employee off to the side, asked how many days the server retained footage, and said “the boss” wanted the server deleted, the new indictment states.