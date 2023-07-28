Group pushing charter schools says Democrats losing voters on education

Voters in four battleground states narrowly trust Republicans more than Democrats to ensure schools prepare students for success, according to a new poll by a group trying to convince Democrats to support public charter schools and other alternatives to traditional K-12 institutions.

The survey of voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina commissioned by Democrats for Education Reform found 36 percent of voters trusted Republicans on the education question, versus 33 percent who trusted Democrats and 17 percent did not trust either party. The rest were unsure or trusted both parties.

On other key issues, such as reducing gun violence and addressing the affects of climate change, the survey found far more trust in Democrats over Republicans.

The findings come as Republicans have been trying to regain support in suburban areas that backed Democrats for Congress in recent election cycles by pressing issues such as parents' rights to have more control over public education.

Jorge Elorza, CEO of Democrats for Education Reform, said the poll results should alarm Democrats, who he said are losing ground on education.