Senate sends organ transplant bill to Biden’s desk

Days after it was passed by the House, the Senate cleared legislation Thursday evening that aims to overhaul the organ transplant system in the United States.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The bill would give the Department of Health and Human Services the authority to expand competition for contracts related to the operation of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, which matches donor organs with patients waiting for transplants.

The legislation comes as the Biden administration moves to open up the contracting process that has allowed one company to manage the system for nearly 40 years, despite claims of mismanagement that has allowed patients to die on waiting lists.

“The management of the U.S. organ transplant system needs serious reform,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a co-sponsor of the Senate companion version of the bill and the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. “Breaking up this monopoly will increase competition, save lives and improve the system. Glad to see our legislation pass Congress and look forward to it becoming law.”