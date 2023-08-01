Sen. Katie Britt home after hospitalization for facial numbness

Sen. Katie Britt is recovering at home after being briefly hospitalized with facial numbness likely caused by a post-viral infection, she said in a statement Monday night.

Britt, a first-term Alabama Republican, said the condition is not life-threatening and that she is receiving outpatient treatment. Recovery could take several weeks, she said.

“While with my family in Montgomery this past weekend, I experienced a sudden onset of numbness in my face,” Britt said in the statement. “I was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South for evaluation. Doctors determined that my symptoms were a result of swelling of a facial nerve, most likely caused by a post-viral infection.”

Britt, 41, is the first woman to be elected to the Senate in Alabama and the youngest Republican woman ever to serve in the Senate. Before becoming a candidate, she was a press aide and then chief of staff for Republican Sen. Richard C. Shelby, whose seat she filled after he retired. Britt was president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama before announcing her candidacy for Senate in 2021.

On Monday before announcing her illness, Britt released a statement slamming President Joe Biden’s decision to reverse a plan ordered by then-President Donald Trump to move the headquarters of the new U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.