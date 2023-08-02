Congress faces permitting issues unresolved by debt ceiling law

Lawmakers are eyeing another stab at changes to the federal permitting system, hoping to return to issues left unresolved by the June debt ceiling law that included a requirement that a single federal agency lead environmental reviews and that deadlines be shortened.

Members of Congress left town last week for the August recess without delivering on pledges to make comprehensive changes. After enactment of both the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law (PL117-58) and the 2022 tax and climate reconciliation law, renewable energy groups said changes to permitting laws were needed to realize the potential emission-reduction benefits.

That put the renewable groups in agreement with Republicans, at least about a need for legislation on permitting.

Republicans have been more supportive of changes to ease fossil fuel projects and want to make it easier to get pipelines laid and energy developments started on federal lands. House Republicans pushed through an energy bill in March that addressed a wide range of the issues.

The debt ceiling law in June clouded the path forward by including portions of the Republican bill: the requirement that the law known as the National Environmental Policy Act be amended to put a single federal agency in charge of reviews, with tighter deadlines for studies and impact statements.