House Democrats request live broadcasts of Trump court dates

More than three dozen congressional Democrats want the federal courts to allow live video of proceedings in the criminal case against Donald Trump in Washington, arguing extra steps are needed because of the high-stakes nature of the prosecution.

The group, which includes members of the now-disbanded House select panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, sent a letter Thursday that requests the Judicial Conference “explicitly authorize” the broadcast of proceedings on charges connected to Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

The letter, led by a member of that Jan. 6 select committee, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., urges that policymaking body of the federal courts to take those steps to “ensure the facts of this case are brought forward, unfiltered, to the public.”

“Given the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings,” the letter states.

“If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses,” the letter states.