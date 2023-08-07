Rhode Island special election also tests definition of Democrat

BARRINGTON, R.I. — Clutching a fistful of leaflets, Democratic congressional candidate Gabe Amo strides up the front walkway of a house in this coastal community, ready to launch into his standard stump speech — only to be met by an unanswered door.

Such are the pitfalls of running in a special election in the middle of the summer when few voters are paying attention.

Amo is one of a dozen Democrats competing for the 1st District seat, which has been vacant since Democrat David Cicilline stepped down in June to run Rhode Island’s largest nonprofit foundation.

The winner of the crowded Democratic primary on Sept. 5 in the solidly blue district is almost certain to prevail in the special general election on Nov. 7.

What's less clear is which version of the Democratic Party will win out.