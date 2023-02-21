Rep. David Cicilline to resign from Congress

After seven terms in Congress and a rise into the ranks of Democratic leadership, David Cicilline is calling it quits.

Cicilline announced in a press release Tuesday that he would leave Congress effective June 1 to lead the Rhode Island Foundation as its president and CEO.

“For more than a decade, the people of Rhode Island entrusted me with a sacred duty to represent them in Congress, and it is a responsibility I put my heart and soul into every day to make life better for the residents and families of our state,” Cicilline said. “The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state.”

State law empowers Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, to set a date for a special election.

"The governor cannot issue the formal writ of election until there is a vacancy for that seat,'' said his spokeswoman, Olivia Darocha. "We will have more to say on the timing of the special election in the coming weeks."