Harris touts new prevailing wage rule for construction projects

Vice President Kamala Harris ​w​ent to Philadelphia on Tuesday to announce a new Labor Department rule that the Biden administration says will strengthen wages for construction trades workers across the country.

In addition to delivering remarks to union construction workers and union leaders, the vice president ​w​as visit​ing the site of a project at the Interstate 95 interchange with the Betsy Ross Bridge, one of several spans crossing the Delaware River.

Harris said a construction worker in the Pittsburgh area on the other end of the state who may be making $17 an hour would make up to $28 an hour under the new standard.

“That’s thousands of dollars more every year, to help put a down payment on a home for example, or to save for retirement, or to simply take their family on vacation once a year,” the vice president said.

“We strongly believe every worker deserves fair wages for their work,” Harris said in remarks at the Finishing Trades Institute. “I’m here today to announce that we are updating this law and giving workers across the nation a raise.”