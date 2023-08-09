Feinstein ‘doing well’ after fall leads to hospital trip

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is back home in San Francisco after a brief health scare.

The 90 year-old California Democrat, who was away from the Capitol for much of early 2023 while dealing with a case of shingles, went to he hospital after a fall on Tuesday. But Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday that she was back at home.

“I spoke with Sen. Feinstein this morning. She said she suffered no injuries and briefly went to the hospital as a precaution. I’m glad she is back home now and is doing well,” the New York Democrat said in a statement.

The Senate is away on August recess, but Democrats will need every vote when they get back in session after Labor Day.

Feinstein's office on Wednesday was touting the senator's recent work as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee. The spending panel finished reporting out all 12 regular spending bills for fiscal 2024 before recess.