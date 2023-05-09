Feinstein returning to the Senate

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is returning to Congress, ending a more than two-month absence due to illness, her office confirmed Tuesday.

Feinstein, 89, hasn’t voted since mid-February after being diagnosed and briefly hospitalized with shingles. She was traveling back to Washington as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a Democratic Senate aide.

Several lawmakers had called for the California Democrat’s resignation as her absence grew longer, saying it had stymied the Senate’s process for approving President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees.

Reps. Ro Khanna of California, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Minnesota called for the resignation, citing concerns about her age and health. On May 5, the New York Times editorial board similarly called on Feinstein to step down.

“If she cannot fulfill her obligations to the Senate and to her constituents, she should resign and turn over her responsibilities to an appointed successor,” the editorial board wrote.