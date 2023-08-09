New PAC wants more people under 35 in Congress, legislatures

A new hybrid PAC will recruit and support young candidates for state legislative and congressional races, aiming to recruit more people under 35 to serve in elected office.

Led by David Hogg, 23, a co-founder of the gun control group March For Our Lives, and Kevin Lata, 32, who managed Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost’s campaign in 2022, when Frost was elected the first Gen Z member of Congress, Leaders We Deserve will aim to elect people under 35 to Congress and under 30 to state legislatures.

“We will be the EMILY’s List for young people,” Lata said in a joint interview with Hogg last week, referring to the group that funds women candidates who support abortion rights. “When you’re running for office for the first time, I mean it is so hard. It’s like a foreign world. When you’re a young person, the difficult part is you don’t have the political connections a lot of the time. You don’t have the fundraising and donor connections.”

After connecting on Frost’s campaign, Hogg and Lata began planning for the new organization in January. They are looking to target open seats in blue districts in states where Democrats hope they can make gains, such as Florida, Georgia and Texas. The PAC will primarily support candidates for state legislatures but also plans to back candidates in a couple of congressional races.

Hogg said he hopes that by recruiting young people to run for state office and supporting their campaigns, the group can show that people from his generation can grow their influence and address issues that are important to young progressives.