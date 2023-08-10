Appeals court weighs order on social media content moderation

An appellate court panel heard arguments Thursday about a lower-court ruling that would restrict the Biden administration's ability to interact with social media companies on content moderation.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit weighed whether to allow a district court’s preliminary injunction to go into effect as the case works through the courts.

That injunction, which the 5th Circuit has paused for now, would block various federal government entities from contacting in any form social media companies to remove content with “protected free speech.”

The panel, which reserved its most probing questions for the Justice Department, did not indicate when it might rule.

The arguments were the latest in a high-profile legal dispute that’s caught the attention of House Republicans, a group of whom filed a brief in the case earlier this week asking the appellate court to uphold the district court order.