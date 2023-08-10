White House releases $40.1B supplemental funding request

President Joe Biden requested $40.1 billion in emergency spending Thursday for Ukraine, disaster relief and more, in a request that would evade budget caps and complicate an already contentious battle over appropriations.

The supplemental spending package, if approved, would most likely hitch a ride on a stopgap funding measure Congress needs to pass next month to avoid a partial government shutdown.

With the government’s main disaster relief fund facing a projected budget shortfall early next month, pressure to pass the package will increase even as some House conservatives push back against increasing domestic spending.

Here are the main components of the funding request issued by the Office of Management and Budget.

Ukraine and foreign assistance

The request includes about $24.1 billion as the next round of assistance for Ukraine in its two-year effort to repel a Russian invasion and other countries affected by the Moscow regime's influence as well as that of the Chinese leadership in Beijing.