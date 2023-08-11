Judges set to consider Alabama’s most recent congressional map

A panel of federal judges will hear arguments Monday over the future of Alabama’s congressional map, months after the Supreme Court ruled the state’s previous map likely diluted the electoral power of its Black voters.

The state currently has six districts where white voters predominantly elect Republicans and one represented by a Black Democrat in a state with a more than 25 percent Black population.

Last month, in response to the Supreme Court ruling that its current map likely violated the Voting Rights Act, the state passed a new one that has one majority-Black voting-age district and a second with a roughly 40 percent Black voting-age population.

The challengers, who include the NAACP, seek an injunction against using the map in elections next year. They argued the new map “does not provide Black voters a realistic opportunity to elect their preferred candidate in any but the most extreme situations,” in a brief filed last month.

Alabama’s new map “focused on pleasing national leaders whose objective is to maintain the Republican Party’s slim majority in the US House,” rather than complying with the Voting Rights Act, the challenger’s brief stated.