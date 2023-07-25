Many redistricting redos pending, but ’24 election outlook unclear

After Alabama finished redrawing its congressional map last week, the plan is heading back to court, where advocates say the Legislature ignored a mandate to expand Black voting power.

While Alabama’s case has a way to go — a three-judge panel that ordered new maps in early 2022 will hold another hearing next month — it’s one of the furthest along in a series of courtroom redistricting battles playing out in about a dozen states.

Some new maps could be drawn in time to change the electoral landscape in 2024, when Democrats need a net gain of just five seats to take control of the House.

But others may still be facing challenges as that election goes forward. Indeed, one attorney said drawing new districts just once a decade after the census comes out is almost passé, and ongoing litigation is the new normal.

“This has been this way for a couple decades in Texas in particular, where the redistricting litigation never ends,” said Mark Gaber, senior director for redistricting at the Campaign Legal Center.