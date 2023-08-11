No sign of ‘debt limit 2.0’ talks as shutdown looms

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s backers credit him for pulling a rabbit out of his hat to head off a debt ceiling impasse that could have crippled the U.S. economy, while still achieving some modest GOP policy wins.

But the fallout from the late May deal that McCarthy, R-Calif., cut with President Joe Biden is coming back to haunt him now as his party struggles to keep the government functioning beyond the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Unless McCarthy can pull off a “2.0 of what he did on the debt ceiling,” the government may be headed for a shutdown, a former close colleague says.

“The odds are increasing every day that there will be a shutdown,” former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., said in an interview.

McCarthy served as majority whip under Cantor and then-Speaker John A. Boehner, R-Ohio, from 2011 through mid-2014, a span that included one of the longest partial government shutdowns in U.S. history, lasting 16 days.