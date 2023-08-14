Biden administration offers more guidance on college admissions

The Biden administration on Monday urged colleges and universities to reconsider some policies such as legacy admissions, as a response to the Supreme Court decision in June that sharply restricted the use of race in student admissions programs.

In a letter issued Monday from the Justice Department and Department of Education, the government provided guidance that would help higher educational institutions “as they continue to pursue campuses that are racially diverse and that include students with a range of viewpoints, talents, backgrounds, and experiences.”

The guidance noted that colleges can reconsider whether policies such as preferences for children of previous graduates or children of donors “run counter to efforts to promote equal opportunities for all students.” But it did not say universities had to drop them.

And the letter said those preferences are among those “unrelated to a prospective applicant’s individual merit or potential, that further benefit privileged students, and that reduce opportunities for others who have been foreclosed from such advantages.”

The letter also said colleges could reconsider admissions timelines, early decision deadlines, admissions prerequisites like calculus or from community colleges that may keep students of diverse backgrounds from being admitted.