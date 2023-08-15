Georgia grand jury indicts Trump over state’s 2020 election results

A Georgia grand jury signed off on a sweeping 41-count indictment Monday that accuses Donald Trump and 18 others of operating as a “criminal organization” as they sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in one of the nation’s top battleground states.

The case led, by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, focuses on the former president’s efforts to overturn election results in Georgia, with the indictment centered on the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, known as RICO.

“The indictment alleges that rather than by abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Willis said at a press conference following the unveiling of the indictment.

Willis said Trump and the other defendants had the right to challenge the 2020 election results but went beyond the law. Willis also said the defendants would be allowed to surrender voluntarily by Aug. 25, and she would push for a trial within six months.

The charges tee up yet another high-stakes legal battle that could play out well into the heated 2024 Republican primary race, where the 77-year-old politician continues his grip on front-runner status for the party’s nomination.