Once a conservative lawmaker, Mark Meadows now indicted

Mark Meadows founded one of the most conservative groups in Congress, left early to be White House chief of staff for Donald Trump and now faces two state criminal charges related to the waning weeks of his time in that administration.

The North Carolina Republican was named in the sprawling 41-count indictment against Trump and a web of allies, as prosecutors laid out a sweeping criminal conspiracy to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia and other states in the 2020 presidential election.

Meadows first won his seat in Congress in 2012, representing a district in western North Carolina. Throughout his tenure in the chamber Meadows was one of the most conservative members of the House and backed a federal government shutdown in 2013.

He helped found the House Freedom Caucus in 2015 with eight other Republicans — a group that has since grown to a few dozen lawmakers and that has frequently wielded outsize influence over House politics.

Meadows and other members of the Freedom Caucus leveraged House procedures and at times narrow majorities to force rule changes or policy shifts. Shortly after the group’s founding, Meadows helped spearhead an effort to oust then-Speaker John A. Boehner, R-Ohio, who would later resign that role.