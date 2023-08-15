Police video shows Rep. Ronny Jackson handcuffed, cursing officers

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas hurled obscenities at police and threatened to report them to the governor after he was brought to the ground by officers during an argument outside a rodeo last month, newly released video shows.

The July 29 incident in White Deer, a small town near Amarillo, began when Jackson, a former White House physician, approached a teenager who was having seizures near the rodeo stage.

Body camera video provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows several officers bringing the Republican congressman to the ground and putting him in handcuffs before helping him to his feet after the teen was taken away on a stretcher by emergency medical personnel.

Much of the 31-minute video lacks audio, but at one point, Jackson can be heard arguing with a state trooper while jabbing his finger in the air.

The trooper said Jackson was repeatedly told to step away so emergency medical crews could treat the teen.