Decision sets up likely Supreme Court showdown on abortion pill

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled in favor of restricting a commonly used abortion drug, setting up what could be the next major Supreme Court case with national implications for abortion.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit heard oral arguments in May in a case brought by conservative medical provider groups who oppose the Food and Drug Administration's 2000 approval of mifepristone, which is used to end pregnancies.

Abortion opponents have criticized the drug since its approval, and mifepristone is subject to tighter regulation than most other FDA-approved medications.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal advocacy organization, challenged the FDA's approval of mifepristone in November 2022 on behalf of anti-abortion medical groups and four physicians, citing their concerns about the drug's safety.

The court in the 93-page ruling partially upheld a district court ruling by leaving in place the FDA's initial approval of the drug and the 2019 approval of a generic version and striking other changes made in 2016, 2021 and 2023 that eased how the drug is dispensed and prescribed.