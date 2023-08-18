Biden, Asian leaders pledge deeper ties amid tensions with China, North Korea

President Joe Biden and two key Pacific allies on Friday announced a series of joint steps designed to check Chinese and North Korean military and economic aggression.

Flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Biden told reporters after a summit at leafy Camp David that their goal was to make joint defense, science and technology, cancer research and other economic efforts as permanent as possible. While the trio were careful to not explicitly call out China, experts said Beijing’s actions have been pushing Washington, Tokyo and Seoul closer.

“Today, we declare openly that we are united in a common purpose to strengthen our shared region,” the three governments said in a joint statement released as the summit was concluding. “Our mandate is to ensure Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States are aligned in our objectives and in our actions.”

The U.S., Japanese and South Korean leaders announced enhanced joint work on technology and economic security, as well as missile defense. The latter is aimed at guarding against a potential North Korean launch as the reclusive government there continues to defy Washington and its allies with test after test. They also said they will hold more — and more frequent — joint military operations, something that no doubt will be noticed in Beijing and Pyongyang. What's more, the countries will launch "early warning system pilots" to guard against economically disruptive supply chain problems and economic coercion — the latter is a warning to China, though the joint statement does not mention the Asian powerhouse in that section.

"If I seem like I'm happy, it's because I am," Biden said during a rare joint news conference from Camp David. "This has been a great, great meeting."