Judge to hear arguments over Texas buoy barrier on Rio Grande

The Justice Department heads to federal court in Texas on Tuesday to challenge the state’s latest effort to implement its own border security measures, a floating barrier of buoys in the Rio Grande that has raised humanitarian and diplomatic concerns.

Judge David A. Ezra of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, a Reagan appointee, will hear arguments in Austin about whether to halt the latest border security initiative in the state’s immigration enforcement operation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Justice Department in a lawsuit filed last month asked the court to order the barrier of buoys taken down, arguing that it constitutes an unauthorized and illegal structure obstructing U.S. waters in violation of river protection laws.

Texas, however, has countered that the federal government has failed to defend the state’s southern border, and that it “has a federal constitutional right to defend itself against invasion from even non-state actors.”

The case throws into the spotlight Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s so-called Operation Lone Star, where state officers have been deployed to enforce federal immigration laws at the state’s shared border with Mexico.