Jockeying for Rep. Stewart’s Appropriations seat in full swing

Retiring Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is departing Congress in mid-September, leaving open a coveted seat on the Appropriations Committee and kick-starting a scramble among Republicans seeking the spot.

At least two freshmen — Oregon’s Lori Chavez-DeRemer and New York’s Nick LaLota — are angling for the seat, sources familiar with the pending opening say. The GOP conference’s Steering Committee is expected to make its decision in early September.

Chavez-DeRemer spokesman Aaron Britt confirmed her interest in the seat Monday and said she had been having conversations with her colleagues.

The former mayor of Happy Valley, Ore., won her suburban Portland district by 2 percentage points in a seat previously held by a Democrat. Chavez-DeRemer’s 2024 race is rated a Toss-up by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

“As a former mayor, she believes her record of responsibility using tax dollars would make her a great addition to the committee,” Britt said.