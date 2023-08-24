Peace in Northern Ireland, war in Ukraine — and American football

Several lawmakers who are part of a congressional delegation to Ireland and the United Kingdom this weekend said they will be attending the annual Navy-Notre Dame football game on Saturday in Dublin.

College football is not the primary purpose of the CODEL, announced Wednesday by Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn. But it will be a perk for a group that includes some avowed football fans and members with some skin in the game.

“As a Marine, I will always give the Navy a hard time and will always root for them against all comers,” said Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Massachusetts Democrat who did tours in Afghanistan and Panama in the early 2010s.

But Auchincloss may be out of luck: No. 13-ranked Notre Dame is the betting favorite on Saturday — the college football season opener — and won the previous two meetings with Navy in Dublin, in 1996 and 2012, and the last five meetings overall.

The two teams have played every year since 1927, with the exception of a planned 2020 meeting in Dublin, which was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fighting Irish have tied one and lost just 13 of their matchups with the Midshipmen.