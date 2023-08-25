Spending nears $3.9 million in special Rhode Island, Utah races

Candidates running in the off-year special election primaries for House seats in Rhode Island and Utah have already spent nearly $3.9 million, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission this week.

And outside groups that don't face the same limits as candidates have spent another $1.2 million on the race to fill Rhode Island's 1st District seat, which has been open since Democrat Rep. David Cicilline resigned in June, and nearly $70,000 in Utah, where three Republicans are vying to fill the 2nd District seat that GOP Rep. Chris Stewart will vacate on Sept. 15.

Neither seat is expected to flip to the other party. In 2020, President Donald Trump won Stewart's district by 17 points, and lost Cicilline's by 29 points. That makes the primaries on Sept. 5 potentially the most important elections to fill the seats. Here are highlights from the new FEC filings.

Rhode Island

In the crowded Democratic field in Rhode Island, renewable energy investor Donald Carlson had the most money to spend, with total receipts of nearly $970,000 thanks largely to a $600,000 loan he made to his campaign. Carlson also benefitted from $27,000 spent by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund PAC on direct mail. He had about $265,000 on hand as of Aug. 16.

Former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg raised nearly $630,000 and had about $191,000 left in his account on Aug. 16.