HHS lists first 10 drugs subject to Medicare price negotiation

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled the 10 prescription drugs that will be eligible for price negotiation — a major step forward in the implementation of legislation that passed last year aimed at lowering drug prices.

The list includes some of the most expensive brand-name drugs on the market like Eliquis, a drug manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. that prevents and treats blood clots and costs Medicare billions of dollars a year.

The program is a major priority for President Joe Biden, who ran for president in 2020 in part on the promise to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. New prices take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

“Today is the start of a new deal for patients where Big Pharma doesn't just get a blank check at your expense and the expense of the American people,” Biden said Tuesday at the White House. “Health care should be a right, not a privilege, in this country.”

Other drugs on the list include Jardiance, a diabetes drug manufactured by Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim, and Xarelto, a drug from Janssen Pharmaceuticals that prevents blood clots.