Scalise being treated for blood cancer, plans to keep working

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise revealed Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer that affects the bone marrow, and has begun treatment.

The treatment is expected to take several months. Scalise, R-La., intends to return to Washington and work while he is being treated, he said in a statement released by his office and posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer,” Scalise said.

Scalise was first elected in 2008 and rose quickly through the Republican ranks in the House, serving as leader of the Republican Study Committee and as majority and minority whip before becoming majority leader this Congress.

In June 2017, Scalise was almost killed when a gunman opened fire on a House Republican baseball practice at a field in Alexandria, Va., the day before the annual congressional baseball game.