HHS completes review of rescheduling cannabis

The Department of Health and Human Services completed its review of rescheduling cannabis and sent a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the agencies confirmed.

Bloomberg News reported that HHS recommended demoting the drug from Schedule I to Schedule III, but neither agency would confirm details. The recommendation is nonbinding, and the DEA will make the final decision.

“We can confirm DEA received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services providing its findings and recommendation on marijuana scheduling, pursuant to President Biden's request for a review,” the DEA said in a statement.

“This administrative process was completed in less than 11 months, reflecting this department’s collaboration and leadership to ensure that a comprehensive scientific evaluation be completed and shared expeditiously,” an HHS spokesperson said in a statement.

Schedule I drugs are considered to have no medical purpose and high potential for abuse. Other Schedule I drugs include heroin and LSD. Schedule III drugs, by contrast, are considered less addictive and harmful, and include drugs like ketamine and testosterone.