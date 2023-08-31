Biden triggers hefty pay raise for federal workers

President Joe Biden submitted the paperwork to move forward with what averages out to a 5.2 percent federal pay increase next year.

The president notified Congress of his intent to implement a previously announced alternative pay schedule for many federal civilian workers in 2024, in line with his budget request earlier this year.

"Specifically, I have determined that for 2024, the across-the-board base pay increase will be 4.7 percent and locality pay increases will average 0.5 percent, resulting in an overall average increase of 5.2 percent for civilian Federal employees, consistent with the assumption in my 2024 Budget," Biden wrote in letters to Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday.

The deadline for presidents to signal the following year's intended compensation adjustment is the end of August. Following that letter, the president must issue an executive order by the end of December implementing the raise. If those steps aren't taken, raises can skyrocket under an alternative locality pay formula.

If it isn't blocked or altered by Congress through the appropriations process, the pay raise would be the largest since 1981, when President Jimmy Carter authorized a 9.1 percent raise during that period of high inflation.