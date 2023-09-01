Ex-aide, Biden voter and Trump backer vie in Utah GOP primary

For the first time in a decade, Republicans will be hungrily watching Utah’s 2nd District on Tuesday to find out which of the three candidates vying for outgoing appropriator Rep. Chris Stewart’s seat will be favored to win in November.

The race pits a former aide to Stewart against a former state party chairman whose children have starred on reality TV, and a 10-year state legislator who voted for President Joe Biden and has gotten financial support from an environmental group.

Stewart, the six-term fiscal conservative and a frequent critic of big government who had been weighing a possible challenge to Sen. Mitt Romney’s seat in 2024, said he will step down on Sept. 15, citing his wife Evie Stewart’s health issues. His seat will be empty until the general election on Nov. 21, further reducing the House GOP’s majority.

Three candidates — Celeste Maloy, Stewart’s former legal counsel; Becky Edwards, a former state legislator; and Bruce Hough, a former Utah Republican Party chair and businessman — are vying in the special primary that had its fair share of controversy.

Of the Beehive State’s four districts, the 2nd District sprawls over a dozen counties, from a portion of the urban, mountainous capital of Salt Lake City to the rural red-rock home of the nation’s third-most popular national park, Zion National Park.