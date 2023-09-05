Bill Richardson, a public life in photos, 1947-2023
Cigar chomping, dancing, baseball hurling also part of the Richardson vibe
Corrected 6:57 p.m. | When Bill Richardson died on Sept. 1, he left behind a legacy in public life that stretched from his time as a staffer on Capitol Hill for Rep. Frank Bradford Morse, R-Mass., to being elected eight times to the House as a Democrat from New Mexico, stints as President Bill Clinton's United Nations ambassador and Energy secretary, two terms as New Mexico governor and a wild, unprecedented side gig as a kind of private diplomat who helped secure the release of American hostages in North Korea, Russia and other global hot spots. A gregarious retail politician, he was also a heck of a baseball player, making him a regular participant in the annual Congressional Baseball Game.
This report was corrected to reflect the location of the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.