Capitol Lens | Jimmy Buffett and his flip-flops

Jimmy Buffett tosses his flip-flops to the crowd after a concert in support of Florida Democratic candidates, including Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., and Andrew Gillum, candidate for Florida governor, at Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Nov. 3, 2018. Buffett, the troubadour behind hits like "Margaritaville" and "Come Monday," and a business empire that spanned restaurants, retirement communities and books, was a longtime supporter and fundraiser for Democratic politicians. He died on Sept. 1.