Former Trump adviser Navarro goes to trial on contempt of Congress

Peter Navarro, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, is set to face a federal jury this week in a rare trial on contempt-of-Congress charges, related to his refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled last week that Navarro couldn't claim executive privilege for his actions, setting the stage for jury selection to begin Tuesday for a trial expected to last a few days. Lawyers continue to argue over what mention, if any, either side can make of executive privilege during the trial.

Navarro, who faces up to a year in prison over each of two counts if convicted, has spent more than a year attempting to use executive privilege to dodge the prosecution.

Navarro testified at an Aug. 28 hearing before Mehta, seeking to use claims that Trump invoked executive privilege as a defense against the charges. After another hearing on Aug. 30, Navarro criticized the “partisan nature” of the prosecution against him and media coverage of the case in a statement to reporters.

“Focus on the constitutional issues, the separation of powers issues, that are important to this,” Navarro said.