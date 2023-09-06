Medicare pandemic advances deepen debt for some hospitals

Congress poured money into the U.S. economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But for a few hospitals, one of the lifelines that Medicare threw to the medical industry ultimately became another stone around their necks.

Medicare flooded hospitals with cash after the virus prompted the Trump administration to halt elective care — a crucial source of revenue — but not all of that money was a giveaway. In fact, $107.3 billion came through advances on Medicare claims that were doled out between April and October of 2020.

Three years later, some medical providers are still struggling to pay it back.

A Mississippi hospital’s debt was a factor in its failed bid to be acquired by a major academic system. And it’s one of the underlying reasons a rural Arkansas health system is looking to sell its real estate.

While the relief money was generally enough to account for the steep drop in revenue and skyrocketing costs, hospitals were unprepared for the time it would take for the economy to recover, according to Ge Bai, an accounting and health policy professor at Johns Hopkins University.