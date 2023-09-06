No race call as Utah Republican primary goes into overtime

Former House aide Celeste Maloy held a narrow lead over former state Rep. Becky Edwards in the Republican special primary in Utah’s 2nd District that will likely decide who fills Republican Rep. Chris Stewart’s seat. But the race was too close to call early Wednesday.

Maloy had 38 percent to Edwards’ 36 percent, but her lead was only about 1,400 votes when The Associated Press said it would wait for late-arriving votes before calling the race. Businessman and former state party chair Bruce Hough, whose children appeared on “Dancing with the Stars,” had 26 percent.

Almost all votes in Utah are cast by mail and ballots are counted as late as Sept. 19 if cast by election day. Utah has counted about 30 percent of votes after the day of the election in past races, the AP said in an advisory.

“Voting might be over but counting still is ongoing,” Edwards said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We’re going to keep watching and waiting and we’ll see you in the morning!”

The winner of the primary will face state Sen. Kathleen Reibe, who won a Democratic convention in June and did not face a primary, as well as five independent candidates. But the Republican nominee is heavily favored to fill the seat in a special general election on Nov. 21.