Why GOP candidates should go positive at next 2024 debate

Dana Perino and Stuart Varney, the Fox anchors who will moderate the next Republican debate later this month, have their work cut out for them. With seven or eight candidates on the stage, ensuring each of them has the opportunity to make a case for their candidacy and their ideas is no small task — especially if the last debate is any kind of indicator.

Post-debate polling shows that, despite two hours of sparring and arguing and some actual discussion of issues, the Aug. 23 debate changed little. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley got a small bump, although she, like almost all the rest of the field, remains mired in single digits. Former President Donald Trump, post-debate, maintained his significant lead at 52 percent in last week’s Economist-YouGov survey, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remained a distant second, at 16 percent.

For many of the candidates, the critique has been that they need a more aggressive tack against Trump. But most of the candidates find themselves in the untenable position of generally agreeing with Trump on most issues while also trying to avoid the dicey territory of the four Trump indictments. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 48 percent of Republicans said the indictments made them more likely to vote for Trump. The rest of the field must walk a fine line during the coming Sept. 27 debate to not alienate Republicans in the primary who see the indictments as purely political while positioning themselves to appeal to independents.

But there are some distinctions with a difference between the candidates and Trump on a number of issues from foreign policy to abortion to government spending, but the key isn’t to take Trump on directly as some would like. With so many candidates on the stage, the ability to detail their plans for the country is admittedly limited, but they are on firmer ground if they differentiate themselves from each other and Trump in three key areas: their policies on issues that matter to voters; their leadership skills and competency; and why they believe they would beat President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.

When it comes to outlining policy differences, the focus should be on substance and how the candidate will implement their policies, not taking aim at fellow Republicans or Trump. Voters, especially independents, are turned off by bickering and personal attacks, and the polls show that it’s costing the Republican field and the party support.