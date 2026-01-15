Capitol Ink Capitol Ink | Expert opinion (R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call) By R.J. Matson Posted January 15, 2026 at 7:00am Facebook Twitter Email Reddit Recent Stories Congress should ban metric that devalues people with disabilities Capitol Ink | Expert opinion Why the aggrieved need a scapegoat and an excuse — anything but the truth 2026 congressional midterm calendar: When each state is voting House passes second spending package with more bills in pipeline GOP hawks show contrast with Trump on European allies