Photos of the week | January 9-15, 2026

Chick painting, Clinton no-shows, Minneapolis and Greenland highlight this week’s photos of the week. Here are the images captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists this week.

From left, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Greenland Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Motzfeldt; Denmark Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen; Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., pose for a group photo before the meeting with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Ranking member Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., along with Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., participate in the House Agriculture Committee Democrats’ news conference to unveil the bill dubbed the Farm and Family Relief Act in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Foreign Affairs Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen, right, and Foreign Affairs Minister of Greenland Vivian Motzfeldt, left, make their way to a meeting with Sens. Angus King, I-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., center, joins the Howard University Gospel Choir and the Metropolitan Baptist Church Choir in singing Richard Smallwood’s “Total Praise” at the Senate Swamp outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Smallwood, a Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, died on Dec. 30. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr fixes his tie before testifying during the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission,” in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Missouri teammates Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., left, and Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., second from left, and New York teammates Reps. Josh Riley, D-N.Y., right, and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., are seen on stage after winning awards during the 8th annual Anheuser-Busch Brew Across America Congressional Brewing Competition at Nationals Park on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, from left, Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.; and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., conduct a news conference on funding and accountability for the Department of Homeland Security, with an image of Renee Good, in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan 7. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., followed by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., leave the hearing room after former President Bill Clinton did not appear for his deposition in the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Members of the National Guard salute as the remains of the late MPD Officer Terry Bennett pass by during a procession on Independence Avenue, SW, on Monday. Bennett was struck by a driver on Dec. 23 while assisting in a traffic accident near the 3rd Street Tunnel. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Capitol Police watch over the East Front of the Capitol during the last vote of the week on Friday, Jan. 9. Appearing in the foreground are, from left, Reps. Andy Harris, R-Md.; Dan Meuser, R-Pa.; and Jimmy Patronis, R-Fla. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)