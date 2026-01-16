Skip to content
RollCall logo

Heard on the Hill

Photos of the week | January 9-15, 2026

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., cuts through a group of people standing outside the Senate Foreign Relations Committee room after a vote in the Senate chamber on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., cuts through a group of people standing outside the Senate Foreign Relations Committee room after a vote in the Senate chamber on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By Bill Clark and Tom Williams
Posted January 16, 2026 at 6:00am

Chick painting, Clinton no-shows, Minneapolis and Greenland highlight this week’s photos of the week. Here are the images captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists this week.

From left, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Greenland Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Motzfeldt; Denmark Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen; Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., pose for a group photo before the meeting with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Ranking member Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., along with Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., participate in the House Agriculture Committee Democrats’ news conference to unveil the bill dubbed the Farm and Family Relief Act in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Foreign Affairs Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen, right, and Foreign Affairs Minister of Greenland Vivian Motzfeldt, left, make their way to a meeting with Sens. Angus King, I-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., center, joins the Howard University Gospel Choir and the Metropolitan Baptist Church Choir in singing Richard Smallwood’s “Total Praise” at the Senate Swamp outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Smallwood, a Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, died on Dec. 30. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr fixes his tie before testifying during the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission,” in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Missouri teammates Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., left, and Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., second from left, and New York teammates Reps. Josh Riley, D-N.Y., right, and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., are seen on stage after winning awards during the 8th annual Anheuser-Busch Brew Across America Congressional Brewing Competition at Nationals Park on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, from left, Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.; and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., conduct a news conference on funding and accountability for the Department of Homeland Security, with an image of Renee Good, in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan 7. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., followed by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., leave the hearing room after former President Bill Clinton did not appear for his deposition in the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Members of the National Guard salute as the remains of the late MPD Officer Terry Bennett pass by during a procession on Independence Avenue, SW, on Monday. Bennett was struck by a driver on Dec. 23 while assisting in a traffic accident near the 3rd Street Tunnel. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
U.S. Capitol Police watch over the East Front of the Capitol during the last vote of the week on Friday, Jan. 9. Appearing in the foreground are, from left, Reps. Andy Harris, R-Md.; Dan Meuser, R-Pa.; and Jimmy Patronis, R-Fla. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash., hands off “The Chick” painting to Rep. Emily Randall, D-Wash., as members of the Washington delegation look on in the Longworth House Office Building on Friday, Jan. 9. The painting goes to the newest member of the delegation every new Congress. Also pictured in the background are, from left, Reps. Marilyn Strickland, D-Wash.; Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.; Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Kim Schrier, D-Wash.; and Rick Larsen, D-Wash. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Recent Stories

Former House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., conducts a markup on May 17, 2018.

Venezuela is a lesson — Africa is a test of whether we learned from it

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., cuts through a group of people standing outside the Senate Foreign Relations Committee room after a vote in the Senate chamber on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Photos of the week | January 9-15, 2026

Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., left, and John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the Senate might combine all remaining House-passed bills in a single package.

Six fiscal 2026 spending bills done, six more to go

Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., is calling for a two-year delay in new hemp content restrictions, to November 2028.

Comer wants spending bill to delay intoxicating hemp ban

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, seen in the Capitol on Tuesday, says she has not given up seeking a compromise on extension of health insurance subsidies. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Trump health plan asks Congress for drug, insurance legislation

House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, seen here walking in the U.S. Capitol in October 2025, have a heavy agenda after lawmakers return from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Wrap-up: Congress leaves for MLK Day with long January to-do list