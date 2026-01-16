Senate Republicans detail farm aid package components

Key GOP senators released more details Friday on a farm aid package they’re pushing to be included in upcoming government funding legislation.

Senate Agriculture Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., in a statement listed key components they are seeking. They include additional bridge payments intended to tide farmers over until commodity supports in last summer’s budget reconciliation law take effect, assistance to specialty crop farmers and a boost to farm loan limits.

A Republican aide said Thursday that Boozman and Hoeven are considering a $15 billion aid package, but the lawmakers declined to confirm the amount and no amount was included in the release sent by the Agriculture panels.

Congress is pushing to get remaining appropriations bills across the finish line by a Jan. 30 deadline, when current funding for most federal agencies is set to expire. Top appropriators were aiming to release compromise versions of remaining fiscal 2026 spending bills this weekend in advance of House floor action next week, though stopgap funds may be needed for some agencies if text isn’t ready in time.

Farmers are increasingly relying on federal assistance to stay afloat given current economic conditions, including high input costs combined with low crop prices. Agriculture groups sent a letter to congressional leadership Thursday urging them “to provide immediate economic support to fill in the gap of remaining losses for both field and specialty crop farmers.”

While agricultural stakeholders await additional aid set to flow from the budget package — known as farm bill 1.0, a precursor to the larger farm bill 2.0 that’s still in the works — Republicans said the latest ask builds on temporary supports announced by the Agriculture Department last month.

That includes $11 billion in one-time payments to row-crop farmers. The department also plans to issue $1 billion to specialty crop farmers, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in December.

“The message is clear that while they are extremely grateful for the investments Congress, President [Donald] Trump and Secretary Brooke Rollins recently delivered, they need more help to keep farming,” Boozman said Friday.

“This is the additional piece we need, along with the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program recently announced by President Trump and Secretary Rollins,” added Hoeven.

The one-time FBA payments will be issued on Feb. 28, according to the USDA. The per acre rate ranges from $8.05 for flax to $132.89 for rice. The congressional aid package would include acreages that were ineligible under the program.

The new proposal also would provide assistance to farmers that experience losses exceeding national averages. The Senate Agriculture Committee reported cumulative losses from major row crops after federal economic assistance payments at almost $66 billion in 2025, up from $22.6 billion in 2023.

The GOP release said the package would provide “separate funds for producers who were forced to sell at depressed prices or experienced higher costs of production would help further target the available assistance while allowing the FBA and expanded FBA funds to reach farmers immediately.”

The proposal would also provide support for specialty crop farmers, assistance for sugar beet and cane growers and increase farm ownership and operating loan limits. Direct farm ownership loans are capped at $600,000 and direct farm operating loans at $400,000, according to the USDA.

“We also increase farm ownership and operating loan limits so producers can access capital to help with higher costs. Our goal is to ensure that farmers and ranchers can make it through this challenging period and continue their operations now and into the future,” Hoeven said.