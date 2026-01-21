Heard on the Hill Capitol Lens | Just one Moore thing (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) By Bill Clark Posted January 21, 2026 at 4:02pm Facebook Twitter Email Reddit Utah Rep. Blake D. Moore talks on his phone outside the House Republican Conference meeting in the basement of the Capitol on Wednesday. Recent Stories Former special counsel Jack Smith set to testify at House panel Capitol Lens | Just one Moore thing Supreme Court airs doubts over Trump’s power to fire Fed member ‘Won’t use force’: Trump keeps up Greenland guessing game in Davos Judge denies lawmaker request for compliance on Epstein files law Former NFL reporter Michele Tafoya running for Senate in Minnesota