Trump signals busy midterm campaign schedule, will target Iowa farmers

President to reporters: Travel schedule will 'keep you employed'

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on Jan. 16 at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By John T. Bennett
Posted January 22, 2026 at 6:59pm

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would focus on Iowa’s farmers when he visits the state next week, telling reporters on Air Force One he intends to do “a lot” of campaigning to help Republicans in November’s midterm elections.

“The farmers have been very special to me. Very successful. All three terms,” he said, appearing to refer to his three presidential runs. “So, I think they’re really happy, the farmers, with what’s happening.” 

The administration last year announced up to $12 billion in “bridge” payments to U.S. farmers who have been hit hard by Trump’s trade war.

The leader of the GOP also mentioned other themes and topics he intends to cover when he lands in the Hawkeye State on Tuesday with control of the House on the line — and the party’s road to keep the Senate potentially tougher than once expected.

“Nobody had a better first year than I did,” he said, repeating a boast that Democratic lawmakers challenge each day. “Look at what we’ve done. We have the greatest economy in the world. We have the greatest investment in a country, in history, by many times — nobody’s ever had that.”

“Also, the ‘Great Big, Beautiful Bill kicks in now,” he said of Republicans’ massive tax and spending bill he signed into law last July, adding: “That’s going to have a huge impact.”

Asked by reporters how active he planned to be campaigning for GOP candidates this year, Trump replied: “I’m gonna do a lot of campaign traveling, I hate to tell you guys. … But it’s going to keep you employed. … We’re going to work hard.”

Still, Trump, who has a mixed record on helping congressional candidates, appeared to downplay Republicans’ chances in November.

“And the only problem with that question is, for whatever reason, it’s a deep-down psychological reason, sitting presidents … don’t seem to do well in the midterms,” he said. “You’d have to ask, really a psychiatrist, about that. But we should do great. We won the election. Big.”

He said his message in Iowa and other states would include a healthy focus on immigration and the southern border. “The border is now great. The border is the best we’ve ever had,” Trump said.

