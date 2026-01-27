Heard on the Hill Capitol Lens | Snow job (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) By Bill Clark Posted January 27, 2026 at 3:15pm Facebook Twitter Email Reddit Architect of the Capitol crews clear the Capitol grounds on Tuesday after a winter storm dumped snow, sleet and ice on the Washington area over the weekend. Recent Stories Back on campaign trail in Iowa, Trump bets big on tariffs and blaming Biden In New Jersey special election, Democrats debate who is best to fight Trump Virginia judge rules against Democrats’ redistricting push A GOP clash over right to carry Another Democratic shutdown: Is it Groundhog Day again? 5 concerning things Trump has said about the 2026 elections