Photos of the week | January 23-29, 2026

The House was on recess this week while Washington fell victim to an arctic blast and snowstorm. Here are images captured by CQ Roll Call photojournalists this week.

Architect of the Capitol workers clear snow from the center steps of the Capitol as Winter Storm Fern dumps snow and sleet on the Washington area on Sunday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Kids sled down the hill outside the Capitol during Winter Storm Fern. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Tusker, a golden retriever, walks on East Capitol Street as Winter Storm Fern brought snow and sleet to the region on Sunday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The snowstorm made cross-country skiing possible on East Capitol Street on Sunday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A Secret Service agent keeps watch on the South Lawn of the White House as Marine One, with President Donald Trump aboard, lifts off en route to Iowa on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A pedestrian walks by ice along a Union Station wall on First Street NE on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Ranking member Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., left, and Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, right, look on as Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S. policy regarding Venezuela on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., walks to the Senate floor on Wednesday, as the Senate grapples with how to handle a Homeland Security funding bill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., left, and Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, talk outside of the Senate Republicans’ weekly lunch meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Robert Ritchie, aka Kid Rock, speaks on Wednesday with Dan Wall, executive vice president of corporate and regulatory affairs at Live Nation Entertainment, during a Senate Commerce consumer protection subcommittee hearing on entertainment ticket practices. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)